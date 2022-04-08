$150,000 settlement reached in civil rights case against city of Monona

MONONA (WKOW) — The city of Monona's insurer will pay a settlement brought by a Black man who was detained by police in a 2020 search.
Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled the two officers who barged into a Monona home and briefly handcuffed Keonte Furdge, violated the Fourth Amendment.
Furdge was staying at a friend's house when a neighbor reported suspicious activity. Police responded and briefly handcuffed and detained him.
According to information from Strang Bradley, LLC, the law firm that represented Furdge, the city agreed to pay him $150,000.
"Mr. Furdge is happy to put this terrible experience behind him and to not have to relive the trauma at a jury trial," said attorney Rick Resch.
The law firm said settlement was reached two days before the trial was scheduled to begin.