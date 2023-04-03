16 displaced after fire at Mount Horeb inn

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WKOW) — A fire at a Mount Horeb inn over the weekend left 16 displaced, according to fire officials.
The Mount Horeb Area Joint Fire Department says first responders from several departments were sent to a fire at the Karakahl Country Inn at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Within 45 minutes, the fire was out and authorities turned their attention to removing smoke from the building.
The department says utilities are still disconnected and 16 residents were displaced by the blaze. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
No one was hurt in the fire.