16 Wisconsin school districts to receive funding for advanced manufacturing training

MADISON (WKOW) — A total of 16 Wisconsin school districts have been awarded grants as part of the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced Thursday.

Including the $414,000 in grant funding announced earlier this week, the current round of grants through the program totals $450,000 for schools across the state to give their students advanced manufacturing training.

Advanced manufacturing refers to activities like coordinating information, automation, software and networking and involves new ways of manufacturing products as new technology is developed.

Gov. Evers said this will help children prepare for high-demand careers such as robotics, welding, plasma cutting and 3D printing, to name a few.

“As our kids prepare for their futures and explore career options, it’s critical that we’re doing everything we can to present different pathways for them to pursue, from offering specialized training to providing opportunities to earn industry-recognized credentials,” said Gov. Evers. “These grants are going to help ensure we’re investing in our own homegrown talent, giving them the tools and resources they need to learn skills for high-demand jobs in critical industries across our state while fueling collaboration among employers, school districts, and agency partners.”

DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said the investments in high school technical education programs will produce a more competitive workforce, while saving students and their families money.

“Upon graduation, students will have obtained dual enrollment credits, industry-recognized credentials, and technical endorsements on their high school diplomas,” Pechacek said. “They come out ahead as job applicants, with some additional academic requirements already out of the way.”

Two school districts in southwestern Wisconsin will receive funding, including:

School District of Lodi, Columbia and Dane County | $19,220 The school district will use grant funds to purchase a CNC Laser engraver, a 3D printer, several welding benches, and Arc and MIG welders that will be used by roughly 275 students per year.

Sauk Prairie School District, Sauk County | $49,853 The school district will use grant funds to purchase a CNC plasma cutter, a metal bandsaw, and fabrication tables that will benefit roughly 180 students per year.



