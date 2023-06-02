16-year-old arrested for threats to La Follette High School

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say a teen was arrested for making threats to La Follette High School Thursday.
A Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson told 27 News that police officers were stationed at La Follette High School Thursday following a threat sent to multiple staff members via an anonymous email.
A news release from the district stated the email indicated a bomb threat and "other acts of violence towards the school."
The school exercised its Safety Response Protocol and put the building in a "secure" and "hold" status around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, meaning no one was able to enter or exit, and all students and staff stayed in their classrooms.
Madison police officers and a K-9 inspected the school, including all lockers, and determined there was no threat. The secure and hold statuses were lifted around 1 p.m.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a 16-year-old boy was arrested for terrorist threats - party to a crime. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
The MMSD spokesperson said the district is working with police investigators to figure out the origin of the email.