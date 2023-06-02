 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from 10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington,
Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

16-year-old arrested for threats to La Follette High School

  • Updated
  • 0
0927_La-Follette-high

La Follette High School

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say a teen was arrested for making threats to La Follette High School Thursday.

A Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson told 27 News that police officers were stationed at La Follette High School Thursday following a threat sent to multiple staff members via an anonymous email. 

A news release from the district stated the email indicated a bomb threat and "other acts of violence towards the school."

The school exercised its Safety Response Protocol and put the building in a "secure" and "hold" status around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, meaning no one was able to enter or exit, and all students and staff stayed in their classrooms. 

Madison police officers and a K-9 inspected the school, including all lockers, and determined there was no threat. The secure and hold statuses were lifted around 1 p.m. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a 16-year-old boy was arrested for terrorist threats - party to a crime. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

The MMSD spokesperson said the district is working with police investigators to figure out the origin of the email. 

Tags

Recommended for you