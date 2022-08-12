16-year-old charged in Jefferson County death, investigation classified as homicide

SUMNER (WKOW) — A teenager has been charged in a death in Sumner early Tuesday morning.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Administrative Captain Donald Hunter told 27 News a 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a death in Sumner authorities previously said is the result of "foul play."
As a result of the charge, Hunter said the sheriff's office investigation is now classified as a homicide investigation rather than a death investigation.
Family told 27 News Nicolette Satterfield was the woman shot and killed.
The 16-year-old's name is part of the court record, but 27 News is choosing not to name him at this time because of his age.
A criminal complaint against the teenager was filed Friday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Court records show the 16-year-old was given a $1 million bond during his appearance before the judge.
Court records show a competency hearing has been scheduled for September 29.