16-year-old charged in Jefferson County death, investigation classified as homicide

  • Updated
Family identifies deadly shooting victim

Family of Nicolette Satterfield said she was killed in a deadly shooting in Jefferson County.

SUMNER (WKOW) — A teenager has been charged in a death in Sumner early Tuesday morning. 

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Administrative Captain Donald Hunter told 27 News a 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a death in Sumner authorities previously said is the result of "foul play."

As a result of the charge, Hunter said the sheriff's office investigation is now classified as a homicide investigation rather than a death investigation. 

Family told 27 News Nicolette Satterfield was the woman shot and killed.

The 16-year-old's name is part of the court record, but 27 News is choosing not to name him at this time because of his age. 

A criminal complaint against the teenager was filed Friday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Court records show the 16-year-old was given a $1 million bond during his appearance before the judge.

Court records show a competency hearing has been scheduled for September 29. 

