16-year-old charged with attempted homicide for stabbing another teen in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A 16-year-old girl is being charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing a 14-year-old boy on Madison's north side, court records show.

The charge was filed on January 19, two days after the stabbing happened and a day after Madison police announced the 16-year-old's arrest. She is currently charged and had an initial appearance in adult court, but 27 News is not identifying her in the event her case is remanded down to juvenile court.

The charging document states the stabbing happened at Warner Park, where a group of people — both adults and children — met to "discuss" an incident that took place at Sherman Middle School earlier in the day.

While the group was at the park, multiple fights broke out.

Several witnesses say the victim was stabbed while he was trying to break up a fight, although the girl charged said he was fighting her "associate" when she stabbed him. One witness, who did not see the stabbing, said she heard the girl say "I'm gonna stab someone."

The complaint alleges a kitchen knife was the weapon used. The suspect said the victim was not armed.

When authorities arrived at the BP gas station on Sherman Avenue, where someone had driven the victim, the 14-year-old was "unconscious and slumped over" in the car.

In the complaint, an officer reported finding a 1.5 inch stab wound in the teen's chest and the wound was "actively hemorrhaging." At the hospital, medical staff determined he was stabbed in the heart and told police "if the knife would have gone approximately 3 Millimeters deeper, [the victim] likely would have succumbed to his wounds."

The teen had cardiac surgery, and Madison police said he is expected to survive.

Also charged in the same complaint is Samantha Gentry, identified as the 16-year-old's aunt. She is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child as a party to a crime and harboring or aiding a felon.

The complaint states Gentry drove the 16-year-old and her siblings to Warner Park. Then, as the fights broke up, she drove them all back to their mother's house.

The 16-year-old alleges Gentry told her to discard the knife, which she did on the side of Milwaukee Street. An officer later located the knife.

The 16-year-old was given a $7,000 bond.

If convicted, she may be sentenced up to 60 years in prison.