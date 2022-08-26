16-year-old DeForest resident arrested after attacking woman

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- A DeForest teen was arrested after attacking a woman Wednesday afternoon, according to the DeForest Police Department.
In a release, Chief of Police James Olson said officers responded to a call for help on the Upper Yahara River Trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m.
There, officers found a woman who was the caller and the victim of a battery.
The suspect, a sixteen-year-old DeForest resident, was found a short time later and taken into custody without incident.
The suspect was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center and booked on the charge of battery.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by members of the DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS.
Olson said the investigation shows that this was a random incident and that the victim and suspect do not know each other.
Police believe the suspect acted alone, saying there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Due to the age of the suspect, Olson said their identity will not be released at this time.
Olson said the police department will only prove updates if "significant facts or details emerge."
If you have additional information about this incident, contact the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756.