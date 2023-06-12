16-year-old facing attempted homicide charge for stabbing will be tried in adult court

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison teen charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing another teen in the heart will remain in adult court.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford denied the reverse waiver for Lanagsha Crawford, 16, on June 2. Ahead of the order denying the waiver that would have sent her case to juvenile court, Lanford found probable cause that Crawford tried to kill the 14-year-old boy she stabbed.

Additionally, the court heard two days of testimony on factors related to the waiver.

27 News obtained a copy of Judge Lanford's order, which explains that the defense has the burden of proof in providing evidence for three factors to grant the waiver.

In the order, Lanford ruled the defense provided enough information to meet one factor for the reverse waiver — proving Crawford would not receive adequate treatment in the adult criminal justice system.

The order repeatedly cites a report from Dr. Nancy Elliott, which describes Crawford's need for treatment because of extensive trauma and a mild intellectual disability. Elliott determined Crawford needs "very specialized" treatment for a long time.

Both sides agreed that the juvenile system would be the better option for her. Overall, Lanford's order acknowledges Crawford's needs are "likely beyond what either the juvenile or adult system could address."

Judge Lanford ruled the defense failed to meet the other two factors — proving that transferring her would not depreciate the seriousness of the offense and proving that staying in adult court was not necessary for deterrence.

Lanford determined the second factor wasn't met because there was no testimony to prove Crawford was incapable of saying no or making basic choices because of her cognitive disabilities. For the third factor, she determined the evidence presented was "at most speculative."

There is not yet another court date set for Crawford.