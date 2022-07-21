17-year-old arrested after running from stolen car in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — A 17-year-old was arrested in Fitchburg early Thursday morning after he ran from a stolen car.
Lt. Edward Hartwick said a Fitchburg sergeant was conducting surveillance at a business in the area of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive when they saw a stolen car pull into the parking lot.
When additional officers approached the vehicle, a 17-year-old exited the car and ran from officers. He was eventually taken into custody after he ran to the an off-ramp of US 18/151.
The teen was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and resisting/obstructing an officer. Additional charges are expected to be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.
A 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle was interviewed and released.
Officers determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Madison.
Police are investigating the teen's connections to other recently stolen vehicles.