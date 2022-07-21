 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

17-year-old arrested after running from stolen car in Fitchburg

  • Updated
Fitchburg Police Hor Mon

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — A 17-year-old was arrested in Fitchburg early Thursday morning after he ran from a stolen car.

Lt. Edward Hartwick said a Fitchburg sergeant was conducting surveillance at a business in the area of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive when they saw a stolen car pull into the parking lot.

When additional officers approached the vehicle, a 17-year-old exited the car and ran from officers. He was eventually taken into custody after he ran to the an off-ramp of US 18/151.

The teen was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and resisting/obstructing an officer. Additional charges are expected to be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office. 

A 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle was interviewed and released.

Officers determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Madison.

Police are investigating the teen's connections to other recently stolen vehicles.

Tags

Recommended for you