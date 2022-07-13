17-year-old arrested for battery in Town of Madison purse theft

TOWN OF MADISON (WKOW) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after police say he attacked a woman and stole her purse on July 8.
According to a press release from Town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory, a woman reported she was robbed of her purse near Fraust Park while she was talking on the phone. The victim told police she was punched in the head several times and was tackled when she tried to run away. The suspect then ran toward Fish Hatchery Road.
The victim was able to provide police with description of the suspect, and Gregory said the someone matching the suspect's description was seen on surveillance footage with the stolen bag. In one of the videos, he was seen throwing the bags into a wooded area.
Gregory said the suspect was seen in the same area of the robbery on July 12 around 5:30 p.m. Officers were able to arrest him after a brief foot chase.
Police believe he was "out searching for another victim when he was arrested."
The 17-year-old, who is not being named, is facing potential charges of resisting an officer, possession of THC, battery and robbery with use of force.