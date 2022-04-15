17-year-old arrested for sexual assault at UW Madison residence hall

MADISON (WKOW) — A 17-year-old has been arrested following a sexual assault in a UW-Madison residence hall early Friday morning.
According to an incident report from UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott, officers responded to a Southeast residence hall around 3 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault. The victim told police she was sleeping and woke up to an acquaintance sexually assaulting her.
The suspect, a 17-year-old from Green Bay, was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault. 27 News is not identifying the suspect at this time because he is a minor.
Lovicott said he was visiting another resident at the time of the assault and is not affiliated with UW-Madison.