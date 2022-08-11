17-year-old arrested in connection to series of school bomb threats

MADISON (WKOW) - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a series of school bomb threats from February to April 2022.
Madison Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Joseph H. Garrison of Madison was arrested Wednesday morning without incident.
According to Fryer, Garrison is a student of Vel Phillips Memorial High School -- formerly known as James Madison Memorial High School -- which was one of the schools threatened. She said other schools outside of Dane County were also threatened.
Madison police said none of the threats were "deemed credible" and that they appreciate the help from Madison Metropolitan School District staff as the case was investigated.
Detectives are referring felony charges of bomb scares and terrorist threats (party to a crime).
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and Madison detectives continue to work with other law enforcement agencies.