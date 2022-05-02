 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

17-year-old charged with felony assault in attack on another student at Hillsboro High School

  • Updated
Police lights 4

HILLSBORO (WKOW) — A 17-year-old is facing felony assault after the Hillsboro Police Chief Patrick Clark says he assaulted another student. 

According to a press release from Clark, the department responded to Hillsboro High School on April 29 after for an altercation. Through investigation and surveillance video, authorities determined a 17-year-old student assaulted a 15-year-old student between classes. 

Clark said the 17-year-old punched the 15-year-old in the head from behind before picking him up and throwing him on the floor, where the victim hit his head. 

Students captured the assault on video. 

The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the head injury; there is no word on his current condition. 

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with felony assault before being released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you