17-year-old found incompetent in sexual assault case on UW-Madison's campus

MADISON (WKOW) — Criminal charges against a Brown County teenager accused of sexually assaulting a UW-Madison student have been dismissed.
Riley Jensen, 17, appeared in court Tuesday for a competency hearing. Online records show the court made findings of incompetency. The state made an oral motion to dismiss the case, which was accepted.
Jensen was accused of sexually assaulting a UW-Madison student at a residence hall in April. A criminal complaint stated the assault happened while he was visiting a family member who also goes to UW-Madison.