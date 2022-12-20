 Skip to main content
17-year-old found incompetent in sexual assault case on UW-Madison's campus

MADISON (WKOW) — Criminal charges against a Brown County teenager accused of sexually assaulting a UW-Madison student have been dismissed. 

Riley Jensen, 17, appeared in court Tuesday for a competency hearing. Online records show the court made findings of incompetency. The state made an oral motion to dismiss the case, which was accepted. 

Jensen was accused of sexually assaulting a UW-Madison student at a residence hall in April. A criminal complaint stated the assault happened while he was visiting a family member who also goes to UW-Madison. 

Criminal complaint alleges 17-year-old sexual assault suspect made 'uncomfortable' comments to victim

