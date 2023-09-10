17-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. crash

TOWN OF NEWPORT, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 17-year-old girl from Portage died Saturday night when the vehicle she was driving hit a tree and turned over, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the crash happened on Ingebretson Road in the Town of Newport. Authorities said the girl lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch near Fish Drive. They said it appears speed was a factor in the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials have not released the girl's name.