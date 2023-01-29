17-year-old girl missing from Brown County

WRIGHTSTOWN (WKOW) -- The Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home in the village of Wrightstown.
Authorities say Daniela Velazquez was last seen Saturday at 10:30 p.m. on Louise Drive in Wrightstown.
She is 5'3", weighs 100 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing red and white pajama pants and a gray and black sweatshirt the last time she was seen.
Authorities say law enforcement and Velazquez's family are concerned about her safety.
If you know where she is, call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at (920) 391-7450, option 8.