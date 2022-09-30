17-year-old honors sister by encouraging community to #playforkate

WATERLOO (WKOW) — A 17-year-old is remembering her sister by getting the community to #playforkate.

Kate Marty, 14, passed away in early June after a UTV crash outside of Waterloo. She had just finished eight grade and was known as a talented softball player who had a "beautiful smile, contagious laughter and spunk."

Her older sister Grace is honoring Kate by encouraging the community to wear the hashtag #playforkate. She designed shirts and bracelets, took orders and sold them herself.

Grace's mother, Mary, said that kids wore the swag at a volleyball game this week and even people from other communities are showing support.

"It's just pretty cool that a 17-year-old is honoring her sister that way."