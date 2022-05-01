17-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash on US 14

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A 17-year-old is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on US Highway 14 early Sunday morning, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
Around 2:00 a.m., Fitchburg police and emergency personnel responded to Highway 14 northbound, south of County Highway MM for a single-vehicle crash. Rescuers found a 1999 tan Chevrolet Lumina in the median where it struck a tree.
Fitchburg Fire Rescue extricated the driver, who was the only person inside. The driver had suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by Fitch-Rona EMS.
The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a reconstruction of the crash. The Village of Oregon Police Department assisted the Fitchburg Police Department at the scene.
If you witnessed the crash or saw the car driving Sunday morning before the crash, you're asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.
The incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.