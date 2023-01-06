17-year-old pleads guilty to Mayfair Mall mass shooting in 2020

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) - The teenager accused of opening fire in a Wauwatosa mall pleaded guilty Friday.
17-year-old Xavier Sevilla reportedly shot and injured eight people at Mayfair Mall in November 2020. During his trial, he admitted to shooting five of the victims.
All eight of the people survived but suffered serious injuries. One of them talked to our Milwaukee affiliate about how he was shot in the leg.
"I was shot really bad," victim Ikram Arshad said. "I was trying to hide myself to protect myself, but when I was over there the guy was doing all the stuff, he was close to my kiosk."
During the plea hearing, Sevilla said very little, just that he agreed to the terms of the plea agreement.
"Mr. Sevilla, are you pleading guilty to the five charges of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon because you are, in fact, guilty of those charges?" Judge Feiss asked.
"Yes," Sevilla replied.
The state is asking for no less than 20 years in prison.