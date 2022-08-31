17-year-old shot in hand in targeted incident, Madison police investigating

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy came to the UW Hospital ER on Highland Avenue with a gunshot wound to his hand Wednesday morning.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko said the teen came to the ER on his own, at which point police responded.
Police interviewed the teen and said his statement was "limited in details."
Lisko said officers are actively working to gain more information surrounding the shooting.
No scene has been identified at this time, and police believe this incident was not random.
The Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.