17-year-old suspect wanted in Fitchburg armed robbery arrested, charged

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Multiple Dane County law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a 17-year-old armed robbery suspect Friday, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
Lt. Edward Hartwick said Fitchburg police officers and Madison Police Department's SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on Putnam Street in Madison. The warrant came from an investigation into a June armed robbery at a Fitchburg apartment complex.
Hartwick said Daniel Ramirez-Macias, 17, was arrested as a suspect in that robbery.
Four guns were found in the home, two of which were modified into "machine guns" -- able to fire as many as 30 rounds in two seconds. One of these guns was a "ghost gun," which is an untraceable firearm that's personally assembled.
Additionally, one of the four guns was reported as stolen in Madison.
Hartwick said officers also found 55 grams of cocaine/fentanyl mixture as well as evidence from the June robbery.
Ramirez-Macias was booked into the Dane County Jail, but he's since posted his $10,000 bail.
Hartwick said Ramirez-Macias has been charged with armed robbery, several drug charges and two counts of bail jumping. He also received six firearm-related charges -- including two counts of possessing a machine gun.