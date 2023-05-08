18 victims possible in hidden camera arrest of Janesville Craig High School coach

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department on Monday explained the events that led up to the arrest of a Janesville Craig High School athletics coach and where the investigation has gone since.

Brian Kitzman, 38, of Janesville was arrested Friday after school officials found a recording device in the girls' locker room. Chief David Moore said the device is a GoPro camera. He said it was found when a district employee helped an athlete retrieve a missing item from a locker with an administrative lock.

Janesville police are referring three charges for Kitzman: Possession of child pornography, capture representations depicting nudity and invasion of privacy.

At the press conference, Moore said the GoPro was found around 9:30 a.m. Friday. By 1:30 p.m., a school resource officer reviewed the images on the camera and identified Kitzman as a suspect. Moore said images from the device captured Kitzman placing the GoPro into the locker where it was eventually found.

Moore said Kitzman was arrested by 2 p.m., as he was boarding a bus to a track meet.

After he was arrested, Moore said Kitzman confessed.

Moore said officers searched Kitzman's home and car, finding several electronics and media storage devices.

Detectives are now examining the collected evidence to identify potential victims and determine the duration of the crime. Moore said during Kitzman's confession, he said the duration of the crime is around two years, and there are 18 victims.

Kitzman told authorities the images were not shared, they were kept for his "own interest." Additionally, Kitzman claims the victims were not specifically targeted. Rather, it was a crime of opportunity by finding places to put the cameras and record.

Moore said there was no indication that there was a crime going on for the last two years.

"There were no devices found; there were no people that came to the police department and suggested there was anything inappropriate occurring," Moore said. "So, there was no reason to talk to Mr. Kitzman."

School Superintendent Mark Holzman said supportive resources are available to students and staff. Staff members have a list of resources to help students showing signs of mental distress, and comfort dogs will be brought in "as needed."

Additionally, student services from other Janesville schools are being brought in to Craig High School, and additional police will be on the school's property.

School administration will be meeting with the track and field team Monday afternoon.

Holzman said this is the first time the district has had any knowledge of inappropriate behavior from Kitzman.

"My message to the parents would be I too am disappointed, frustrated. We're going to do all we can to make sure that we provide the police the opportunity to go through the investigation," Holzman said.

Kitzman is currently being held at the Rock County Jail. Holzman said Kitzman is suspended pending the conclusion of the investigation. As part of the suspension, he is banned from being on or in any district building or facility.

Holzman also said Kitzman's background check showed nothing that would have barred him from being employed at the school. He had been with the district in various coaching and assistant coaching positions since 2004.