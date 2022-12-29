18-year-old arrested following deadly head-on crash near Lake Delton

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back opened on I-90 eastbound near Lake Delton following a deadly crash late Wednesday night.
Officials from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. near mile marker 87.
A news release said a pickup truck was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes and hit a sedan head-on.
A passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people in that car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg, and the passenger of the pickup truck were not hurt.
Authorities said the teenage driver showed signs of impairment. After a field sobriety test, the 18-year-old was arrested and tentatively charged with operating while under the influence.
"A blood draw was conducted at a nearby hospital and the driver of the pickup was booked into the Sauk County Jail," said the news release from WSP.
The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.
