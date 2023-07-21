18-year-old arrested in connection to June east side shooting in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a teenager Thursday who was wanted for an east side shooting where a bullet nearly hit a woman lying in bed.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Rasheed Martin, 18, was arrested around 10:40 a.m. on Gammon Road near the Beltline.

A gun was also recovered.

Fryer said Martin is one of the people wanted for an east side shooting that happened in early June where someone in a vehicle shot at another vehicle. Three homes were hit by stray bullets, and two of the homes were occupied.

A bullet passed within inches of one woman who was lying in her bed, and she was hurt by debris.

Fryer said the investigation is ongoing.