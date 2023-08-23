18-year-old was texting before crashing, killing Reedsburg student, complaint states

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of a seventh-grade student who was hit and killed while waiting at a bus stop last May.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday Kevin Green, of Reedsburg, was charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

He's accused of driving the vehicle that hit and killed Evelyn Gurney as she was boarding a school bus on May 12.

Green was 17 at the time.

According to a criminal complaint, Green was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck behind a school bus just before 7:30 a.m. Green didn't notice the bus had stopped to pick up children.

The complaint states Green was traveling at about 63 mph when he swerved toward the ditch, striking the back of the school bus before hitting Gurney, who was standing in her driveway.

Gurney died from her injuries.

Green told a deputy that he wasn't on his phone at the time of the crash, stating he was looking at the radio or a nearby field. However, the complaint states an examination of Green's phone shows he was texting while driving before and during the crash.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. The Criminal Litigation Unit of the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Legal Services is handling the prosecution, with assistance from DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. The prosecution is unable to comment beyond what is contained in the complaint or stated in court, because this is an ongoing criminal prosecution.

Green appeared in Sauk County Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

If convicted, Green faces up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.