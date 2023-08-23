 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions today with max heat index
values of 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

18-year-old was texting before crashing, killing Reedsburg student, complaint states

  • Updated
  • 0
18-year-old was texting before crashing, killing Reedsburg student, complaint states

An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of a seventh-grade student who was hit and killed while waiting at a bus stop last May.

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of a seventh-grade student who was hit and killed while waiting at a bus stop last May.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday Kevin Green, of Reedsburg, was charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

He's accused of driving the vehicle that hit and killed Evelyn Gurney as she was boarding a school bus on May 12.

Evelyn Gurney

Green was 17 at the time.

According to a criminal complaint, Green was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck behind a school bus just before 7:30 a.m. Green didn't notice the bus had stopped to pick up children. 

The complaint states Green was traveling at about 63 mph when he swerved toward the ditch, striking the back of the school bus before hitting Gurney, who was standing in her driveway.

Gurney died from her injuries.

Green told a deputy that he wasn't on his phone at the time of the crash, stating he was looking at the radio or a nearby field. However, the complaint states an examination of Green's phone shows he was texting while driving before and during the crash. 

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. The Criminal Litigation Unit of the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Legal Services is handling the prosecution, with assistance from DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. The prosecution is unable to comment beyond what is contained in the complaint or stated in court, because this is an ongoing criminal prosecution.

Green appeared in Sauk County Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

If convicted, Green faces up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

Send us breaking news tips to news@wkow.com.