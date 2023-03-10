18 years after cathedral fire, Madison Diocese hopes to name St. Bernard's as new home

MADISON (WKOW) -- After 18 years without a permanent home, the Madison Diocese announced it plans to move into St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Atwood Avenue and make that their new cathedral.
The decision comes almost 18 years after their last cathedral burned down in a tragic fire on March 14, 2005.
"In 2005, our cathedral tragically burned down," Madison Bishop Donald Hying said. "And every diocese should have a cathedral."
Hying and the diocese have been debating how to move forward with finding a new cathedral for the past several years. Since the fire in 2005, the diocese has been loosely operating out of several parishes across Southern Wisconsin for events and other operations.
The diocese was left with two options:
1) Build a new cathedral from the ground up.
or
2) Move into an existing church and adapt the space for a cathedral's needs.
Ultimately, the church decided to go with the latter option.
"The decision was made that wouldn't it be more economical, and just make more sense in the current moment, to name one of our current churches as the Cathedral," Hying said.
Hying says the decision comes because the church did not have confidence that it could raise the $50-60 million necessary to fund a new cathedral.
The Madison Diocese has been dealing with a declining parishioner population and funding shortfalls for the past several years. They're currently in the middle of a consolidation process that would reduce their current number of parishes from 102 down to about 30.
UW-Madison Professor of Religious Studies Susan Ridgely says the decisions are all connected.
"Keeping big buildings like a cathedral running, those things are very expensive," Ridgely said. "So, if you don't have the people in the pews that are giving to the churches, then you're in trouble in that very practical sense."
Hying says the Madison Diocese has already submitted an application for approval of the new cathedral to the Vatican. Once the application is approved, Hying and other church officials expect to move into the new space within a year and a half.
Father Michael Radowicz is the current pastor at St. Bernard's and will remain there when it becomes a cathedral. He says he's excited to hear that his parish has been selected and he's looking forward to the new challenge.
"It's been a very joyful time for the parish as we begin to embrace this new gift that we've been given," Radowicz said. "And as we open up our parish now, to the diocese as a whole."
Radowicz says the church plans to expand their space and parking to accommodate the increase in parishioners.