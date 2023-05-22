19 pets taken in at exotic pet surrender event

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WKOW) — People turned in 19 exotic pets at a surrender event Sunday.
At the Wisconsin Dells event, local organizations were available to take in all kinds of animals, no questions asked. John Moyles with J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue said some of the animals surrendered included guinea pigs, turtles and a boa constrictor.
Moyles said the event exists as a way for people to responsibly rehome pets they can no longer take care of. He also said it helps prevent people from releasing exotic pets into the wild, which is harmful to the pet and the environment.
J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue hosted the event with help from Upham Woods, Wisconsin Sugar Glider Sanctuary and Rescue, Reptile Rescue of Wisconsin and University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes.
Another exotic pet surrender event is scheduled for June 4 in Beloit.