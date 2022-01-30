19-year-old dead after shooting in Beloit Memorial High School parking lot, according to Beloit Police

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The victim of last night's shooting was a 19-year-old male from Beloit, according to Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles at a press conference Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred in the front parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School at 8:55 p.m. after the basketball game Saturday evening.
The Beloit Police Department had a school resource officer working the basketball game who was notified of shots fired in the parking lot. The officer immediately responded to the parking lot and notified officers in the patrol division over the radio, who immediately responded to the scene.
Evidence of a shooting was located in the front parking lot, but the victim was not on scene at the time. A short time later, a call came in from Beloit Memorial Hospital about a gunshot victim who was dropped off at the hospital.
The victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
There are 30-40 witnesses to this incident, according to the surveillance footage that the Beloit Police Department reviewed. Chief Sayles asked these community members to come forward and give information.
If you were a witness or have any additional information, call 608-364-6823. This line will be staffed 24/7.
"We need your help on this one," Chief Sayles said.
Investigative leads have indicated that the suspect is an adult male, though the Beloit Police Department is working to confirm this.
This homicide is an isolated incident unattached to the other two recent homicides, according to Chief Sayles.
No active students were involved in this incident. The Beloit Police Department has committed to additional police presence in and around the school areas this coming week.
No further information is available at this time.
This case is still under investigation.