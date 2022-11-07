19-year-old Janesville stabbing suspect says he 'heard voices' telling him to kill

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A criminal complaint states "voices" are what led a 19-year-old from Janesville to stab his father's caretaker, causing significant injury.

Asher Spitz was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide on Friday.

27 News has previously identified the victim, Cami Broetzmann, as a caretaker to Spitz's father, who is blind according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County.

The charging document further outlines what happened before the stabbing and the injuries Broetzmann sustained.

According to the criminal complaint, Spitz lured Broetzmann to the basement, where his bedroom is, while his father was sleeping. The complaint states Spitz told Broetzmann he needed help with laundry.

While Broetzmann was looking at the washing machine, she told police Spitz was behind her and said, "I'm sorry, you have to die." The complaint states he then proceeded to stab her twice with a 10- to 12-inch-long knife before she fought back.

Broetzmann was able to get free herself after a struggle with Spitz and ran out of the house and into her car. While trying to drive away, she first drove into the house and after reversing was approached by neighbors who started to help her with her injuries.

The criminal complaint states Broetzmann had at least five stab wounds. Additionally, she had lacerations to her liver, bowels, intestines, a "significant" vein and her lower left arm. She had a collapsed lung and had to have her gallbladder removed as a result of the attack.

When interviewed by police, Spitz said "he began to hear voices" while playing video games on the night of the attack. He told authorities those voices were telling him to kill someone.

Spitz told police he usually goes to his room to get the voices to stop, but this time when he did that, they "got louder." He said they went on for an hour before he lured Broetzmann into the basement.