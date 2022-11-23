19-year-old suspected of car theft in Dane County conservancy arrested

VERONA (WKOW) -- Dane County court and jail records show a 19-year-old suspect in a car theft at Pope Farm Conservancy and at least one other crime was arrested.

Authorities say a teenager's sedan was stolen Nov. 7 from a parking lot at the conservancy in Middleton. The teen's friend, Brendan Bushman, said the victim was ordered by two people to give up the car and valuables.

"And he said he heard a gun cock," Bushman said. "It was really scary because I was going to be there with him."

Bushman said that despite the shock of the incident, his friend is doing well.

"He was pretty shaken initially," Bushman said. "He has handled it very well."

A Dane County court search warrant records state that hours later on Proudfit Street, another car was stolen and the cell phones and other valuables of two UW-Madison students were taken. Records state a tracking program on one of the victim's phones led officers to Jaarsma Court, where the conservancy victim's Honda Fit was discovered.

Records state the other stolen phone's locator device placed it just outside a home in the 2400 block of East Washington Avenue.

Jail records show the 19-year old suspect was booked on the tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent, armed robbery, bail jumping and a potential probation violation.

Court records show the suspect was on probation after a conviction earlier this year for resisting arrest. He also has an open criminal case, accused of being a passenger in a stolen car and having stolen goods.

Search warrant records show a firearm and ammunition were seized during a search of the East Washington Avenue home. Also seized was a black, Michael Kors jacket. The jacket appears to match the description of an item taken from one of the UW-Madison victims.

Court records show the arrested suspect's brother is a person-of-interest in the crimes.

Records state during the thefts of the UW-Madison students, the victims were held at gunpoint and one of the victims was forced to show the suspect how to start the stolen SUV. Records say the suspect then punched that victim in the face.

The suspect has yet to be assigned a court date.