BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Rock County Court set bond at one million dollars cash for the man accused in a Beloit homicide.

Online court records show Tyrone Young, 33, was formally charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in a February 20 deadly shooting inside a home on Porter Avenue.

Police said a 29-year-old woman died on scene from a gunshot wound.