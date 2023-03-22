$1M cash bond set for woman charged in deadly shooting outside auto dealership

MADISON (WKOW) — The woman suspected of killing an employee of a Middleton car dealership has been formally charged.

Jakira Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon in Dane County Circuit Court Wednesday. During her initial appearance, a court official set a $1 million cash bond.

Anderson is suspected of shooting and killing an employee of MSI Auto Sales on Monday. Middleton police said Tuesday there was an altercation over the purchase of a vehicle.

27 News has obtained a copy of the charging document and will update this story.