CUDAHY (WKOW) — The second $1 million Powerball ticket this month was sold in Wisconsin last Monday at a Cudahy Citgo, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The chances of winning the ticket were over one in 11 million.

Citgo will receive $20,000 as part of Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive for selling the ticket.

The other $1 million ticket was sold in Mauston on Oct. 1.