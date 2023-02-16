2 area high schools heading to New York for national jazz competition

MADISON (WKOW) — Two area high school bands will be heading to the Big Apple this spring to participate in a national jazz competition.
Sun Prairie West High School and Beloit Memorial High School are two of 15 finalists selected to compete in the 28th Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival.
"We are honored to welcome these exceptional schools to Jazz at Lincoln Center for workshops, performances, and competition in the creative and innovative spirit of Duke Ellington,” said Todd Stoll, Vice President, Education at Jazz at Lincoln Center. “This festival provides a unique opportunity for students and schools to be immersed in the world of jazz, and the expansion of our digital initiatives brings this important form of art education to even more students across the country. Access to these digital initiatives not only helps foster an appreciation and understanding of jazz, but it also helps to develop critical thinking skills and creativity, which are essential in today's world."
The event lasts three days and includes workshops, jam sessions, rehearsals, performances and tops off with the jazz competition. It runs from May 11 to May 13 at the Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.
For Beloit Memorial High School, it's the 11th time the school's jazz orchestra is appearing at the festival.
“This is an unprecedented accomplishment by our students and brings recognition to our Stateline area. I am so proud that our students will be able to showcase their talent in New York City for the 11th time,” said Chris Behrens, Director of Bands at Beloit Memorial High School. “Dedication, practice, hard work, and a passion for jazz music have their rewards, and in this case, national recognition and an invitation to Essentially Ellington.”