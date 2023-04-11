 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy and dry conditions are expected across south
central and southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. This will
bring the possibility of critical fire weather conditions
occurring across the area.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday
morning through early Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

2 arrested, 1 still at large after crash near Stoughton Road

Monona Police

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) — The Monona Police Department has arrested two people and is looking for a third after a crash near E. Buckeye Road at Stoughton Road. 

Police Chief Brian Chaney said around 1 p.m. Tuesday, officers tried to stop a vehicle on Pflaum Road near S. Stoughton Road that was wanted because of "a multi-agency investigation," but the car sped off. The officers initially pursued, but stopped because of the amount of traffic in the area. 

Soon after the pursuit ended, the vehicle crashed and three people ran away. Chaney said two of them were caught, but a third is still at large. Drugs and a handgun were found in the vehicle. 

Chaney identifies the two arrested as Donovan Moore, 21, of Sun Prairie, and Kavell Sims, 21, of Madison. He said both are out on bail for "various" felony offenses. 

Police are still looking for the third suspect and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 608-222-0463. Tipsters can also contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).

