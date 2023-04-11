2 arrested, 1 still at large after crash near Stoughton Road

MONONA, Wis. (WKOW) — The Monona Police Department has arrested two people and is looking for a third after a crash near E. Buckeye Road at Stoughton Road.
Police Chief Brian Chaney said around 1 p.m. Tuesday, officers tried to stop a vehicle on Pflaum Road near S. Stoughton Road that was wanted because of "a multi-agency investigation," but the car sped off. The officers initially pursued, but stopped because of the amount of traffic in the area.
Soon after the pursuit ended, the vehicle crashed and three people ran away. Chaney said two of them were caught, but a third is still at large. Drugs and a handgun were found in the vehicle.
Chaney identifies the two arrested as Donovan Moore, 21, of Sun Prairie, and Kavell Sims, 21, of Madison. He said both are out on bail for "various" felony offenses.
Police are still looking for the third suspect and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 608-222-0463. Tipsters can also contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).