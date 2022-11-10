 Skip to main content
2 arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into State Patrol cruiser

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were arrested after one of them crashed a stolen car into a State Patrol cruiser Thursday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer said a deputy spotted a 1999 Toyota Camry reportedly stolen from Janesville at US 12 and Agricultural Drive in Madison around 8:30 a.m.

Schaffer said the deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver -- Krista M. Eash, 23, of Janesville -- refused to pull over and continued eastbound on US 12 to I-90, then exited onto CTH N southbound.

Additional deputies responded to the area and nearby State Patrol troopers were advised of the stolen vehicle.

Eash took a brief detour off CTH N before returning to it, then drove the car into a ditch, at which point her passenger -- Jonathan W. Baumann, 32, of Madison -- jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

Eash then made a U-turn and crashed into a State Patrol cruiser head-on. She then got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Both Eash and Baumann were arrested.

Schaffer said Eash was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, eluding and obstructing. She also has two outstanding warrants and will receive multiple traffic citations.

Baumann is tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent (passenger) and was booked into the Dane County Jail on a parole hold.

Both suspects and the trooper whose vehicle was hit received treatment at local hospitals for minor injuries.

DCSO is still investigating this incident.

