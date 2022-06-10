2 arrested after pursuit through Walworth, Rock counties

WALWORTH (WKOW) — Walworth County Sheriff's deputies took two people into custody Thursday morning after a pursuit through several counties.
According to a press release from Walworth County Sheriff's Office undersheriff Dave Gerber, Rock County Sheriff's deputies informed Walworth authorities around 5:10 a.m. about a vehicle wanted in a series of burglaries occupied by two people who were considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies were told the car was last seen in the village of Sharon, on Stateline Rd. towards U.S. Hwy 14.
Around 5:20 a.m. a village of Walworth police officer located the car near Village Square and followed it until a deputy arrived to initiate a traffic stop.
The driver did not stop, instead driving away with speeds up to 100 mph in foggy weather conditions. The pursuit traveled through three towns on roadways and private property.
Eventually, after stop sticks were used, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran through farm fields before stealing another car.
The pursuit then extended into Rock County, and eventually ended in the town of Bradford. During the pursuit a Rock County Sheriff's Office squad car was rammed.
The suspects, identified as Michael Dunaway, 36, of Beloit, and Denise Williams, 32, of Beloit, were arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail for crimes in both Rock and Walworth counties.