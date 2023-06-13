2 arrested after trying to steal vehicle on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase and crashing into a bystander's vehicle, according to the Madison Police Department.
Sgt. Javier Loredo said officers were dispatched to the west side around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of two people trying to steal a vehicle.
When officers responded, the suspects left the scene.
Loredo said the Verona Police Department got a call regarding the same suspects who were now in Verona and gave chase. However, officers called off the pursuit.
MPD officers later found the suspect vehicle near the Raymond Road and Verona Road area and followed it from a distance. The vehicle then got on the Beltline.
The suspect vehicle then rammed another vehicle driving in the Flex Lane and crashed.
Loredo said the suspects were arrested for "reckless property crimes" and resisting.