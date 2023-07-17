2 arrested for OWI after head-on crash in Dane Co.

BURKE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two drivers were arrested for operating while intoxicated after crashing in Burke Sunday, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies responded to a head-on crash on CTY HWY T around 2:30 a.m.
Schaffer said an SUV traveling west on CTY HWY T veered into the oncoming lane and crashed into a truck heading the opposite direction.
The spokesperson said a passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The truck's driver and two of his passengers had minor injuries.
The SUV driver and his passenger were both hurt, but they are expected to be okay.
Both drivers were arrested for operating while intoxicated. The SUV's driver was booked into the Dane County Jail for OWI causing injury.
This crash remains under investigation.