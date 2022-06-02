2 arrested for stabbing 13-year-old in Jefferson park

JEFFERSON (WKOW) — Two men are now in custody for a stabbing that occurred earlier in May at a Jefferson park, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Several law enforcement agencies, including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, have been investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Riverfront Park in Jefferson on May 13.
The victim was a 13-year-old who was stabbed multiple times, according to the his family.
Two search warrants were conducted on the South High Avenue on May 18, and law enforcement identified one suspect as Azael Aguirre, 18,
Aguirre was taking into custody and charged with child abuse-recklessly causing harm.
Another suspect — now identified as Alejandro Delgado, 20 — was at large at the time, but he turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office on June 1.
Delgado is charged with 1st degree reckless injury.
The Jefferson Police Department is still following up on information provided to them by citizens and thanks all of those who provided information and tips about this incident.