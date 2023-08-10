2 arrested in Columbia Co. for leaving animals in 'unacceptable' living conditions

CAMBRIA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested two people accused of leaving a menagerie of animals untended in a Cambria home.
The office reports a concerned citizen reported they were worried someone was neglecting their animals. The caller said several dogs and cats were in the house and the people who lived there were rarely home.
Deputies tried to contact the occupants several times to make sure the animals were being cared for but weren't able to get in touch with them.
After investigating and interviewing other citizens, deputies got a warrant to search the home.
As soon as they entered the house, deputies smelled a "very strong" odor of feces and urine.
There were two dogs, three cats and a bearded dragon, all of which were in "unacceptable" living conditions and didn't have proper food or water, according to the sheriff's office.
The animals were taken to a local shelter and reptile rescue.
The home's occupants -- Brock Folts, 34, and Samantha Campos, 24 -- were then found and arrested.
The sheriff's office reports they were taken to the Columbia County Jail for 41 animal abuse charges.