2 arrested in joint Dane Co. law enforcement stolen vehicle operation

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two people were arrested Thursday in a joint law enforcement operation meant to address stolen vehicles, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Heidi Gardner said the operation lasted four hours, during which time participating agencies made several traffic stops.
Two people were arrested and a firearm and stolen vehicle were recovered.
Jamone Jones, 20, was arrested on several outstanding warrants, eluding and reckless driving. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle.
Jeremy Johnson, 33, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
Additionally, a vehicle stolen by a juvenile was recovered. The driver was caught a short time later, and a fake handgun was recovered in the stolen vehicle.
Gardner is reminding everyone to lock their homes, garages and vehicles and remove any valuables, firearms and garage door openers from their vehicles -- even if they're parked in the driveway.
The following agencies participated in the operation: deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, DeForest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.