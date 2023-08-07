2 arrested on drug charges after speeding on I-39

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two people are in custody on tentative drug charges after they were pulled over for speeding, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Roger Brandner said a deputy pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 39 because it was speeding. Brandner said the deputy saw signs that the people in the car had drugs with them.
Both people -- Sarah Lucinski, 34, of Odanah, and Joseph Cole-Bey, 57, of Ashland -- were arrested for multiple drug charges.
Plucinski was also arrested for bail jumping.