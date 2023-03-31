 Skip to main content
2 Baraboo women facing drug charges after police find suspected crystal meth

Police Lights MGN

BARABOO (WKOW) — Two Baraboo women are facing charges Thursday after police found what they believe to be crystal meth during a search.

According to Baraboo Police Captain Ryan La Broscian, the Sauk County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant on Carignan Court near Crawford Street.

During the search, La Broscian said the task force found what they believed to be crystal methamphetamine and THC, along with drug paraphernalia.

For Kelly Alcock, 59, authorities will refer charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place to the Sauk County District Attorney's Office. For a 35 year-old-woman, they're referring possession of crystal methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

La Broscian said additional charges may be referred as the investigation is still ongoing.

