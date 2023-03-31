2 Baraboo women facing drug charges after police find suspected crystal meth

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 96 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN DANE GREEN IOWA LAFAYETTE ROCK SAUK IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN JEFFERSON KENOSHA MILWAUKEE RACINE WALWORTH WAUKESHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON, MENOMONEE FALLS, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MUSKEGO, NEW BERLIN, PRAIRIE DU SAC, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, AND WHITEWATER.