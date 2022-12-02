 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane,
Lafayette, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

2 Beloit residents arrested for total of 21 charges after narcotics search

  • Updated
  • 0
Rock County Sheriff

BELOIT (WKOW) — Two Beloit residents were arrested on a slew of charges after the Rock County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday. 

Sheriff Troy Knudson said the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant at a home on W. Grand Avenue near Hackett Street in Beloit around 9 a.m. 

Two people were arrested as a result of the search, with 21 charges referred between them.

Scott A. Clemons, 5, was arrested for the following 18 tentative charges:

  • Two counts of manufacture / deliver cocaine 1-5 grams* 
  • Two counts of manufacture / deliver fentanyl < 10 grams*
  • Two counts of maintain premise / vehicle for drug trafficking*
  • Two counts of neglecting a child - protection from exposure to controlled substances**
  • Probation violation (felony)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia***
  • Four counts of possession of a firearm (felon)
  • Possession with intent to deliver - cocaine / cocaine base > 40 grams*
  • Possession with intent to deliver - fentanyl > 50 grams*
  • Possession of schedule I and II narcotic drugs (MDMA / ecstasy)*
  • Receiving stolen property (firearm)

Mandi L. Stockwell, 43, was arrested for the following tentative charges:

  • Possession of cocaine / cocaine base
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of schedule I and II narcotic (fentanyl)

Sheriff Knudson said Clemons is in custody at the Rock County Jail awaiting a court appearance. Stockwell was booked then released with a future court appearance.

* modifier: near certain places (park), habitual criminality, 2nd or subsequent offense

** modifier: habitual criminality

*** modifier: near certain places (park), habitual criminality

Tags

Recommended for you