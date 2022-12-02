2 Beloit residents arrested for total of 21 charges after narcotics search

BELOIT (WKOW) — Two Beloit residents were arrested on a slew of charges after the Rock County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday.
Sheriff Troy Knudson said the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Department Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant at a home on W. Grand Avenue near Hackett Street in Beloit around 9 a.m.
Two people were arrested as a result of the search, with 21 charges referred between them.
Scott A. Clemons, 5, was arrested for the following 18 tentative charges:
- Two counts of manufacture / deliver cocaine 1-5 grams*
- Two counts of manufacture / deliver fentanyl < 10 grams*
- Two counts of maintain premise / vehicle for drug trafficking*
- Two counts of neglecting a child - protection from exposure to controlled substances**
- Probation violation (felony)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia***
- Four counts of possession of a firearm (felon)
- Possession with intent to deliver - cocaine / cocaine base > 40 grams*
- Possession with intent to deliver - fentanyl > 50 grams*
- Possession of schedule I and II narcotic drugs (MDMA / ecstasy)*
- Receiving stolen property (firearm)
Mandi L. Stockwell, 43, was arrested for the following tentative charges:
- Possession of cocaine / cocaine base
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of schedule I and II narcotic (fentanyl)
Sheriff Knudson said Clemons is in custody at the Rock County Jail awaiting a court appearance. Stockwell was booked then released with a future court appearance.
* modifier: near certain places (park), habitual criminality, 2nd or subsequent offense
** modifier: habitual criminality
*** modifier: near certain places (park), habitual criminality