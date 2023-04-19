 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the
following counties, Columbia, Dane, Green Lake, Iowa, Marquette
and Sauk.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 145 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Windsor, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk
City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville,
Randolph, Spring Green, West Baraboo, Rio, Cambria,
Manchester, Dane, Arlington and Plain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

2 cats die in Lodi house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Lodi house fire

LODI (WKOW) — Two cats died in a Lodi house fire Wednesday, according to the Lodi Fire Department.

Fire Chief Nate Sievers told 27 News a bank down the road from a home on Chestnut Street reported seeing smoke around 10:30 a.m.

Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions responded.

None of the home's occupants were injured and a rabbit was rescued from the home. However, two cats did die.

Sievers said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Chestnut Street is closed for the time being as fire crews work to salvage the scene.

