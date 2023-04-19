2 cats die in Lodi house fire

LODI (WKOW) — Two cats died in a Lodi house fire Wednesday, according to the Lodi Fire Department.
Fire Chief Nate Sievers told 27 News a bank down the road from a home on Chestnut Street reported seeing smoke around 10:30 a.m.
Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions responded.
None of the home's occupants were injured and a rabbit was rescued from the home. However, two cats did die.
Sievers said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Chestnut Street is closed for the time being as fire crews work to salvage the scene.