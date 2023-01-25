2 Chicago residents arrested after Rock Co. K-9 finds 15 lbs. of cocaine in SUV

FULTON, Wis. (WKOW) — Two Chicago residents are in custody after a Rock County K-9 found over 15 pounds of cocaine in a vehicle Tuesday night.
Rock County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Kevin Skatrud said a Rock County Patrol K-9 Deputy did a traffic stop on I-39/90 near Fulton around 5:50 p.m.
During the stop, K-9 Kamo gave the deputy probably cause to search the SUV.
The search revealed over 15 pounds (7,095 grams) of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of $260,000, according to Skatrud.
Both the driver and the passenger — who Skatrud identifies has Sulstine Brown-Robinson, 69, and Tony Wooden, 47 — were arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine - greater than 40 grams.
Skatrud said both will appear in court on January 26.