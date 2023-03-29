2 children seriously hurt after falling from cliff at Gov. Dodge State Park

GOVERNOR DODGE STATE PARK (WKOW) -- Two young children were seriously hurt after falling from a cliff at Governor Dodge State Park, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Michael Peterson said their dispatch center was called around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday and was told two children -- ages 4 and 6 -- fell from a cliff near Bluff Point Trail.
Peterson said the 4-year-old fell around 80 feet and the 6-year-old fell around 20 feet onto a ledge.
UW Health Med Flight was called for one of the children, and the other was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
No other information is available at this time.