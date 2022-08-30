 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 children seriously hurt in Beaver Dam crash

  • Updated
crash generic
MGN

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Two children were seriously hurt in a crash in Beaver Dam.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were called to the scene on County Highway A at the intersection with Ollinger Road around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a 48-year-old woman driving north on Highway A rear-ended another car that was stopped on Highway A. 

She was taken to the hospital. A 14-year-old and 11-year-old passenger in her car were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 11-year-old had to be taken by MedFlight helicopter.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you