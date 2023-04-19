 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the
following counties, Columbia, Dane, Green Lake, Iowa, Marquette
and Sauk.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 145 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Windsor, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk
City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville,
Randolph, Spring Green, West Baraboo, Rio, Cambria,
Manchester, Dane, Arlington and Plain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

2 convictions vacated in Halderson double-homicide case

Caroline Bach

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — A Dane County judge vacated two convictions against Chandler Halderson during a hearing Wednesday.

A jury found Halderson, 25, guilty in January 2022 of killing his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, in July 2021.

During Wednesday's hearing, Halderson's attorney Michael Covey argued that he could not be convicted of both mutilating and hiding a corpse, as hiding a corpse is a lesser charge of the action. Covey said he could be convicted of one or the other.

The prosecution argued he could be convicted of both because the crimes happened on separate dates.

Judge John Hyland ruled in favor of Halderson and vacated his two convictions of hiding a corpse. Any court costs associated with these counts will be refunded, and his sentences will be revoked.

Although Halderson was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision combined for the hiding corpse charges, the judge's ruling ultimately will not impact sentencing as Halderson has two life sentences for his parents' deaths, and he is not eligible to ever apply for extended supervision.

Halderson's no merit appeal filed March 30 was voluntarily dismissed April 18. He now has until May 11 to file another notice of appeal or postconviction motion.

