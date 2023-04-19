2 convictions vacated in Halderson double-homicide case

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — A Dane County judge vacated two convictions against Chandler Halderson during a hearing Wednesday.

A jury found Halderson, 25, guilty in January 2022 of killing his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, in July 2021.

During Wednesday's hearing, Halderson's attorney Michael Covey argued that he could not be convicted of both mutilating and hiding a corpse, as hiding a corpse is a lesser charge of the action. Covey said he could be convicted of one or the other.

The prosecution argued he could be convicted of both because the crimes happened on separate dates.

Judge John Hyland ruled in favor of Halderson and vacated his two convictions of hiding a corpse. Any court costs associated with these counts will be refunded, and his sentences will be revoked.

Although Halderson was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision combined for the hiding corpse charges, the judge's ruling ultimately will not impact sentencing as Halderson has two life sentences for his parents' deaths, and he is not eligible to ever apply for extended supervision.

Halderson's no merit appeal filed March 30 was voluntarily dismissed April 18. He now has until May 11 to file another notice of appeal or postconviction motion.